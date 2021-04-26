Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $16.20

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 13,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,386. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

