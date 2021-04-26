Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $17.68

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

