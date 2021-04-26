Brokerages Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) PT at GBX 288

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 288 ($3.76).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PFG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 238.40 ($3.11). 549,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,008. The firm has a market cap of £604.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.88.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

