Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Target Price at GBX 86.38

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

SGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON SGC traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 100.80 ($1.32). 616,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,219. The company has a market cap of £555.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

