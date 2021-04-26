Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) PT at $46.14

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. 13,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $917.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

