Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target at $51.20

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.16 million, a P/E ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.