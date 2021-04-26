Brokerages Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Price Target at $1.83

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 6,147,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 614,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 614,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VEON by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

