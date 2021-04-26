Brokers Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

