Brokers Offer Predictions for Equifax Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

NYSE:EFX opened at $229.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 52 week low of $129.39 and a 52 week high of $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

