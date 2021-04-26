Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRKL stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

