BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. BRP reported sales of $916.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. 140,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,322. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $95.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

