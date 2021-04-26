BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.32

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 2751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

