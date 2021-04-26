Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $715.93. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $673.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

