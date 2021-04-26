Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.85. 20,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.83. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

