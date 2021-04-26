Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.25. 392,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,509. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

