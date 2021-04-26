Bruderman Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

