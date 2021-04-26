Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.
BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
Shares of BC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. 5,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Brunswick by 26.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.