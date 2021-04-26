Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. 5,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Brunswick by 26.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.