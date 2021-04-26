BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

