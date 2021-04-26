Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.