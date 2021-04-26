Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.39.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

