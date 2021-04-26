Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

