Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

NYSE:BURL opened at $328.04 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

