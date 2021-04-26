CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00283993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.64 or 0.00993972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00731619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,600.67 or 1.00025809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

