Calix (CALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calix stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. Calix has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.49.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

