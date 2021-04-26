Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.29 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

