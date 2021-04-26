Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 21% Lower This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $35.23 million and approximately $167,655.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.09 or 0.04639268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

