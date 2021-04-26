Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

