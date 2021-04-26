Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $143.84. 91,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,116. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

