Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.02. 32,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

