Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.

