Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP) recently:

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$500.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$515.00 to C$511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$540.00 to C$525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00.

4/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$587.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$495.00 to C$517.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$587.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$490.00.

3/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$455.00 to C$490.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$485.00 to C$500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$509.00 to C$587.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00.

CP stock traded down C$1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$460.32. The company had a trading volume of 127,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$465.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$443.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market cap of C$61.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

