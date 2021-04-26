Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.05.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $370.71 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

