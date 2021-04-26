Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.27

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$203.27 and last traded at C$200.44, with a volume of 15753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$201.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.40.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

