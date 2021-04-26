Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.95.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,641.50. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478 in the last quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

