Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,546,937 shares of company stock worth $409,378,531 in the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $4,715,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

