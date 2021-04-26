Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

