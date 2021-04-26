Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

CNX stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

