Capital One Financial Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

NYSE PXD opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

