Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

