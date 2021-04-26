CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 199,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 647,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

