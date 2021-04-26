Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,468 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

