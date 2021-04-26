Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

