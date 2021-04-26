Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

