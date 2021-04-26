Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBio were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of iBio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iBio by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iBio alerts:

IBIO stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.