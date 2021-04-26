Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $558,000 Stake in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Gritstone Oncology worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

