Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,923 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Howard Bancorp worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $300.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

