Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $657.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.38 and its 200-day moving average is $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

