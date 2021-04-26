Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $467.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.72 and its 200 day moving average is $490.33. Chemed has a 1 year low of $411.81 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

