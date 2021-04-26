Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $110,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $488.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

