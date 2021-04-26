Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 55,663 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $92,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.